Sidhwan Canal: Ludhiana MC chief inspects ongoing work; 7 caught dumping waste into the water body

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday visited the Sidhwan Canal in BRS Nagar to check the progress of ongoing cleaning work of the water body following the reports of garbage being dumped into the canal.

Accompanied by joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo and zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Sekhon, Aggarwal directed the staff to expedite the process to clean the canal and depute more machinery, if required.

Earlier during the day, civic body teams had also caught seven residents dumping waste into the cleaned portion of the canal. The authorities said the violators have been identified and challans up to ₹5,000 are being issued.Few residents were also directed to collect the waste which was dumped by them into the canal.

Citing that residents are still dumping waste into the canal, Aggarwal appealed to the public to support the authorities in keeping the canal clean, as it is the responsibility of residents to keep the city clean and green.

Warning the violators of strict action, Aggarwal said apart from issuing hefty challans, the civic body will also be forced to indulge in ‘public shaming’ of the violators, who will be caught dumping waste into the canal. Pictures and videos of violators will be shared on social media networks who will pollute the water body, she said.

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kickstarted the work to clean the Sidhwan Canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4. The stretch of canal from Lohara canal bridge to Barewal canal bridge is being cleaned under the project.