SIR campaign: Varanasi DM tells BLOs to use BLO app effectively

To ensure the safe and transparent completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, district election officer/district magistrate Satyendra Kumar briefed all BLOs on the advanced version of the BLO app installed on their mobile phones and advised them on how to use it effectively. (Pic for representation only)

During a surprise inspection of the polling station, Primary School Aktha, Kumar reviewed the arrangements and provided necessary guidance to the concerned supervisors and booth level officers (BLOs).

Kumar further advised voters to keep marking their counting forms on the BLO app so that the online progress of the counting forms can be updated.

He emphasized that the process of adding and deleting names from the voter list should be completely fair and transparent. He stated that strict action will be taken against those found negligent at any level during the SIR campaign.

He directed all BLOs to ensure 100% distribution of voter counting forms by November 15.

The district election officer has appealed to all voters of the district to actively participate in the ongoing special intensive revision campaign aimed at strengthening the electoral roll and strengthening democracy.

Distribution of enumeration forms related to the voter list has begun.

Booth level officers (BLOs) are going door-to-door in their respective areas and distributing these enumeration forms to voters.

Every voter is requested to fill in the enumeration form carefully, sign it, and return it to the BLO.

If the voter is not at home, any adult member of the family can fill in the details of all members and hand the form to the BLO with their signatures.

He said that representatives of political parties should also actively cooperate in this campaign, so that the electoral roll can be made as accurate and transparent as possible.