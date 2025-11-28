SIR flags major anomalies in Prayagraj: 302 people shown living at house no 7, 131 at 27 and many more

Serious discrepancies have surfaced during the ongoing revision of voter lists in the district under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign. In one instance, an astonishing 302 people were shown as residents of a single house in polling station (Bhag Sankhya) 269 of the Allahabad North Assembly constituency. Booth Level Officer (BLO) verification documents of voters during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls (File)

According to the 2003 voter list provided to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for revision, House No. 7 is listed as accommodating 302 people, an anomaly that the BLO has been unable to verify or justify.

The outdated voter list continues to reveal more irregularities. In another case, a house numbered 27 in the same constituency’s polling station 257 reportedly has 131 residents. Polling station 271 lists a total of 1,168 voters, 684 males and 484 females.

Similarly, one address marked as a slum shows 518 people living there. The BLO of the polling station noted that while slums often lack formal addresses, no single slum houses such an unusually large number of residents.

Another BLO, who requested anonymity, said identifying people would have been easier had the list specified the slum names, such as Alopibagh, Madhavapur, Baghambari, or Sohbatiyabag. However, he added that none of the hundreds of voters listed at such addresses could be found in any nearby locality.

In several cases, house numbers are recorded with names like “Hanuman” or “Bajrang,” each supposedly accommodating 50 to 100 people.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has directed all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AROs) not to rely solely on BLOs. He instructed supervisors to personally visit polling booths and help resolve issues flagged by BLOs, including these discrepancies.

Officials also noted that the deadline for submitting forms is approaching, yet less than half have been digitised.

The DM further stressed that submitting forms is not solely the responsibility of BLOs, urging officials to go beyond issuing instructions and actively assist BLOs in addressing challenges at polling booths.