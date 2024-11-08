Sisamau bypoll: 25 centenarians, 2,730 first-timers to exercise franchise

The final voter list for the upcoming Sisamau assembly by-election has been officially released with the total number of voters in the constituency now standing at 271,042. This figure reflects a slight increase from the original list released during the general Lok Sabha elections, which recorded 271,411 voters. However, after adjustments, the number of voters had earlier dropped to 269,770. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Voting for the Sisamau by-election will take place on November 13.

Additional returning officer, Ram Shankar, explained that the decrease in voter numbers during the house-to-house survey before the announcement of the election was due to various factors, such as voters being removed or relocated. After the by-election was announced, voter registration camps were set up to register newly eligible voters, leading to an increase of 1,272 voters.

In the updated list, 25 voters are over 100 years old, and there are 521 voters in the 90-99 age group. In all, 2,730 voters are casting their votes for the first time, with 1,352 men and 1,378 women. In addition, only one third-gender voter is registered in the constituency.

Of the 25 centenarians, nine are men and 16 are women. Additionally, 521 voters, aged between 90 and 99 years, are eligible to vote via postal ballots.

The voter list highlights a notable number of first-time voters in the 18-19 age group, showing an encouraging trend of increasing youth participation in the electoral process.