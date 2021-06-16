Sisodia reviews 7 entrepreneurial projects by govt school students

From selling madhubani paintings to refurbished mobile phones, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reviewed the seven entrepreneurial projects undertaken by 41 students of a Delhi government school under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum started by the government in 2019.

The projects were executed by 41 students from the School of Excellence in Khichripur, who were mentored by 11 MBA students of Delhi Technological University (DTU), and were given seed money of ₹1,000/student. Last year, the government had announced that students of classes 11 and 12 in Delhi government schools would get the seed money to develop and execute their projects.

Reviewing the projects on Wednesday, Sisodia said, “..It is a matter of pride that all these projects have earned profits. Divine Creations project sold madhubhani paintings and earned a profit of ₹3,100. Similarly, a project called ‘Mobisite’, led by eight Delhi government school students, sold two refurbished phones worth ₹3,500 each and earned a profit of ₹570.”

The education minister also said that mentors from DTU played a significant role in “streamlining projects of students and building their confidence.” Speaking to the mentors, Sisodia said, “We began with piloting this field project and despite several hurdles caused by Covid-19, our children and mentors have made these projects into successful enterprises.”

The education department will also hold a one-day exhibition to exhibit the projects of students along with DTU.