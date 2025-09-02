Sister-in-law living separately not considered family: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court has ruled that two daughters-in-law living separately would not be considered part of the same family. This observation came while deciding a dispute regarding the appointment of an Anganwadi worker. This observation came while deciding a dispute regarding the appointment of an Anganwadi worker. (File)

Justice Ajit Kumar quashed an order dated June 13, 2025, issued by the district programme officer, Bareilly. The officer had cancelled the appointment of the petitioner as an Anganwadi worker, citing a government order that prohibits two women from the same family from working at the same centre as Anganwadi worker and assistant. The petitioner’s sister-in-law was already working as an Anganwadi Assistant in the same block.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that her sister-in-law lives in a separate house with a different house number, and therefore does not fall within the definition of the petitioner’s husband’s family. To support this, a family register was produced, showing the petitioner’s husband residing at house no. 126, while her sister-in-law, Ramwati, wife of Prempal, lives at house no. 107.

It was further submitted that even the Civil Procedure Code defines “family” as consisting of a man and his wife living with their child or children, or any children maintained by them. Thus, the counsel contended that a sister-in-law cannot be considered part of the family for the purpose of selection and appointment to the Anganwadi worker post.

After reviewing the entire record and submissions, the court, in its decision dated August 12, allowed the petition. The court stated, “Writ petition accordingly succeeds and is allowed. The order impugned (under challenge) dated June 13, 2025, is hereby quashed. The District Programme Officer is directed to reinstate the petitioner as Anganwadi Worker to discharge her duties and shall also be paid salary month by month. As a result the order being quashed, the petitioner shall also be entitled to consequential benefits in terms of arrears of salary for the period she has been denied on account of the order impugned.”