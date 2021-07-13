SIT constituted to probe ex-army man’s torture, state govt tells HC

PRAYAGRAJ: The state government informed the Allahabad high court on Monday that a special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to investigate the alleged humiliation and brutal torture of a retired armyman by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The state government also informed that SIT would investigate the FIR lodged by the ex-soldier and further action, including arrest of the accused police officers, shall be effected if in the preliminary inquiry, they are prima facie found to be guilty.

While keeping the submissions made by the state government on record, a division bench comprising justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Gautam Chaudhari directed to put up this case on July 16for further hearing.

As per direction of the court dated July 8, the UP DGP filed a counter affidavit on Monday.

The state counsel on the basis of the counter affidavit informed the court that some action ha been taken against the accused police officers, including sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Sharma and investigation officer Ram Naresh Singh and a preliminary inquiry was also being conducted.

The state counsel further stated that up to date status of the matter would be placed before this court on the next date fixed and on which date Advocate General of UP would also appear before the court.

Earlier, on July 8, after taking into account the injury reports and FIR filed by ex-soldier of Indian Army, the court had observed that “prima facie, it shows a very sorry state of affairs, police atrocities and a breach of fundamental rights of the petitioner by the accused police officials.”

Emphasizing that the matter was serious and required serious consideration of the court, it had directed the UP DGP to file a counter-affidavit by means of his personal affidavit, indicating the action taken in the matter.

To recall, on May 2, Resham Singh, along with his mother and two sisters was going from Pilibhit to Lakhimpur Kheri when they were stopped by the police officials at around 9 am. The police then asked for the papers of the car in which they were travelling.

Allegedly, since it was taking some time to sort out the papers, the police officials abused the victim and his mother and two sisters. The victim asked the police officials to not abuse them and also informed that he was a retired army personnel.

This infuriated the police who threatened the victim and his family members and then started abusing and beating the victim with lathis. Allegedly, the police officials also beat his mother and sisters and took them to the police station without any woman police officer.

At the police station, the victim was disrobed and tied on a cot and brutally beaten up by the police officials for two continuous hours. They also gave him third degree torture only to satisfy their ego, the petitioner alleged.

Thereafter, he lodged an FIR against the erring officials and took treatment in the army hospital.