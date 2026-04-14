Six boatmen booked, boats seized in Ganga safety drive

:Six boatmen have been booked for violating safety norms and operating boats negligently on the River Ganga in Varanasi. Police also seized six boats during the drive, officials said. Boats seen on the Ganga as officials stress adherence to safety guidelines. (HT Photo)

A police officer said cases were registered against three boatmen at Dashashwamedh police station and three others at Bhelupur police station under section 282 (rash navigation of a vessel or boat) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday.

Police teams from Bhelupur, Dashashwamedh and Kotwali launched a joint patrolling drive on the Ganga. During the operation, which continued till late evening, several boats were found carrying passengers without life jackets. Many boats were also carrying passengers beyond their permitted capacity.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bhelupur, Gaurav Kumar boarded a boat and monitored the drive. During the patrol, he spotted three boats where passengers were not wearing life jackets. On seeing the police, the boatmen tried to make passengers wear life jackets. However, the police registered cases and seized the boats, the officer said. Acting on the ACP’s directions, cases were lodged at Bhelupur police station against Bablu Sahni, Yash Sahni and Dinesh Sahni.

In the Dashashwamedh area, a team led by station officer inspector Santosh Singh intercepted three boats at Mir Ghat. The boats, operated by Ajit Sahni, Mukesh Sahni and Vishal Nishad, were found carrying passengers beyond capacity and were seized.

Assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh, Atul Anjan Tripathi said the action was taken as the boatmen were operating in a rash manner and violating safety norms. He said boatmen have been directed to strictly follow safety rules and carry passengers only as per the permitted capacity. Passengers must wear life jackets at all times. Around 1,200 boats operate on the Ganga in Varanasi. Police said all operators have been asked to ensure compliance with safety norms.