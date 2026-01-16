Six critically injured as roadways bus overturns after hitting crane in Deoria

At least six passengers were critically injured on Thursday afternoon when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus overturned after colliding with a stationary crane near the forest turn under the Gauri Bazar police station limits in Deoria district. Traffic on the route was temporarily disrupted following the incident but was later restored. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The bus, carrying 18 passengers, was travelling from Gorakhpur to Rudrapur town in Deoria when it rammed into a crane parked on the roadside. The impact caused the driver to lose control, overturning the bus and creating panic and chaos among the trapped passengers.

Local residents and passersby rushed to the scene and rescued the injured before emergency services arrived. Six passengers sustained critical injuries, while others suffered minor injuries.

Circle officer (CO) Hari Ram Yadav said that police teams immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. “Six passengers are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Maharishi Devrahva Baba Medical College. The situation is under control, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” he said.

The injured have been identified as Nidhi Singh (19), Ashok (32), Bindu (35), Qamar Jahan (65), Akhtar Abbasi (40), Farookh Akhtar (47), and Mohd Afzal Abbasi, said police.