The Ludhiana Police have filed six FIRs, including two against Delhi-based lawyer Vibhor Anand, for allegedly uploading doctored videos of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s speech about the Scheduled Caste community and farmers on social media. Six FIRs filed for sharing ‘edited’ videos of Kejriwal

The FIRs stated that the videos have the potential to disturb peace in Punjab and other states, and they have hurt the sentiments of the SC/ST community. It is alleged that the videos were intentionally uploaded to tarnish Kejriwal’s public image and create unrest.

The complaints were lodged by local AAP leaders from the Valmiki community in Ludhiana, leading to cases under sections of provocative statements, forgery, and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A complaint by AAP leader Vijay Danav claims that the video could “violate peace among the public and has hurt the sentiments of the community in Punjab and other states, besides being a deliberate attempt to malign Kejriwal’s image.”

Similar FIRs have been registered at Dugri, Sahnewal, Haibowal, and Model Town police stations in Ludhiana.

In another complaint filed by Surinder Kalyan, national president of Bhartiya Valmiki Sewa Dal Bhawasad and an AAP leader, it was alleged that the edited videos were aimed at inciting discord among communities. Notably, Kalyan’s wife, Usha Rani, recently won the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections on an AAP ticket.

The cases have been registered under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 336(4) (forgery), 352 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace), and 353(2) (creating enmity between different groups). Additionally, sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act have been invoked.

The police investigation is underway to identify the accused and ensure accountability for the alleged attempt to spread communal disharmony.