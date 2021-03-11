Six foreign nationals arrested; drugs worth 67 lakh seized by Pune police

PUNE The narcotics cell of the Pune police crime branch arrested six nationals of two African countries and recovered cocaine and MD worth ₹67,00,000 in Undri, Kodhwa, on Wednesday.

The accused were living in a row house in Atur Hills Society where have legally rented the house, said police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manfred Daud Manda (30), Nyamhanga Anastasia David (26), Hasan Ali Kasid (32), Bekai Hamis (42) all nationals of Tanzania; along with Shamim Nandavula (30) and Percy Naiga (25), both nationals of Uganda, according to the police. Three of the six arrested are women.

“Some have been here from the past two or four years. The supply was for the entire city,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police.

Police Naik Manoj Salunkhe of the anti-narcotic cell received information about the presence of drugs in the area and a trap was allegedly set for Wednesday night, according to the police.

“They are all denying the ownership of the drugs,” said Shrinivas Ghadage, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

The recovered cocaine weighed 136.8 gram and is estimated to be worth ₹9,57,600, while the recovered MD weighed 1.151kg and was found to be worth ₹57,55,000, according to the police.

Along with the drugs, the police also recovered cash worth ₹54,000 and other material like weighing machine worth ₹1,19,500. The total recovery was found to be worth ₹68,86,100, according to the police.

“While Manda is pursuing B Pharma from Pune, his wife David is pursuing MBA from a college in Hyderabad, Telangana. Hamis is in India on a medical visa and is undergoing treatment for asthma in Delhi. Nandavula and Naiga are here on a tourist visa,” said police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the narcotic cell.

A case under Sections 8(c), 21(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Kondhwa police station.