Six held for murder in Nabha village, gang of robbers busted

Patiala Two weeks after a 35-year-old resident of Halotali village in Nabha sub-division was found dead on the link road leading to the village, police have arrested six persons, members of a robbers’ gang, for murder. On October 6, the body of the victim, Sukhchain Dass, was found on the road after he was returning from work. Initially, it appeared that the case would remain unsolved and was a ‘blind murder’.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh said the accused were arrested after raids based on a tip-off. The accused are Mehnga Singh, 24; Kamalpreet Singh, 24; Ravinder Singh, 22; Jagsir Singh, 26; Angrej Singh, 25, and Manpreet Bawa, 19, of Nabha sub-division.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said three of the accused, Mehnga, Kamalpreet and Ravinder, looted the victim of his Royal Enfield motorcycle and other belongings before fleeing away from the site, before assaulting him.

“Later, some passersby took him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He had been attacked with sharp-edged weapons and had multiple injuries in his stomach. The accused are involved in multiple cases of robberies and multiple FIRs have been registered against them,” he said.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols and two Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and other sharp-edged weapons from their possession.