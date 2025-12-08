Six killed in two road accidents in Mathura

Three cousins died when the motorcycle they were on, fell into a roadside canal in Goverdhan area of Mathura, on Sunday night. They were going to attend the marriage function of a relative. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased were identified as Ankush, 22, Kanhiyya, 26 and Praveen, 20. They were going to Radha Kund when they reached near Sudama Gaushala. The exact reason is yet to be worked out but the motorcycle slipped and fell into the roadside canal.

Those around rushed to the spot but were unable to help and dialled the police control room. Police reached the spot and rescue work began and all three were brought out and sent for treatment but were declared dead, said Ravi Tyagi, the in-charge of Goverdhan police station.

In a separate incident in Mathura district, on Monday, three men from Jalalabad of Shahjahanpur district in UP were killed on Bareilly highway in an accident near the underpass within the limits of the Raya police station of Mathura.

The three friends were in a car and heading for Vrindavan to visit temples. The deceased were identified as Saurabh Nikunj, 33, Raja Bhardwaj, 27 and Rajan Gupta, 31, while a fourth man in the car was injured.

Their car rammed into a tractor trolley at about 1 am on Monday on the Bareilly-Jaipur highway. Rajan Gupta died in the district hospital in Mathura while other two died during treatment at SN Medical College in Agra.