Six more succumb to contagion in Himachal

The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 3,612 in Himachal as six more people succumbed to the contagion on Thursday. Two deaths each were reported in Mandi and Shimla and one each in Bilaspur and Kangra.

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid case tally rose to 2,15,235 after 161fresh infections were reported on the day.

The highest, 31, cases were reported in Kangra, 28 in Mandi, 22 in Bilaspur, 21 in Hamirpur, 20 in Shimla, eight in Kullu, five each in Solan and Una, four in Kinnaur and two in Lahul-Spiti. The active cases climbed to 1,719 while recoveries reached 2,09,887 after 139 people recuperated.