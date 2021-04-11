Sleazy video: Victim appeals to Akal Takht to review lifting of ban on ex-CKD chief

The woman principal seen in a sleazy video with former Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) president Charanjit Singh Chadha over three years ago has written to the Akal Takht to review its decision of lifting the ban on him. She had levelled sexual harassment charges against Chadha, leading to the original ban.

Hours after the Takht’s letter lifting the ban surfaced, the woman wrote a two-page letter to the jathedar of the Akal Takht to lodge her protest against the move. “I am a follower of the Sikh faith and the lifting of ban on Chadha by Akal Takht Sahib has saddened me. I requested you to give me a chance to present my side in this case but my pleas were not entertained,” she says in the letter.

Under the ban, imposed on January 23, 2018, the highest Sikh temporal seat barred Chadha from addressing religious, social, political and educational functions. During a meeting held on March 31 this year, the Sikh clergy headed by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh lifted the ban.

“Chadha is misleading the Akal Takht Sahib as a case filed by me in the session court is still pending, with next hearing is scheduled on May 13. In such a situation, he should not have been given the clean chit. Secondly, I have been facing social and mental problems for the last three years and fighting a legal battle to regain my dignity. Your move may leave a negative impact on the case pending against him,” she adds in the letter.

Chadha, however, has ruled out pendency of any such case. “There is no case pending against me. The case is against the state. The FIR lodged against me was quashed in 2018 on the recommendation of the police investigation team, which did not find me guilty of anything,” said Chadha.

On the woman’s plea for review, he said, “I will like to clarify that the Akal Takht Sahib imposed the ban on me for only two years. It has been lifted after more than three years. I have already faced the ban for an additional year.”