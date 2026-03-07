Slew of schemes to achieve $1,500-bn industries’ income target

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has set an ambitious target of increasing the gross income of the state’s industrial sector from the current $123 billion to $1,500 billion by 2047. To achieve this goal, the government will launch ‘Invest Maharashtra’, a unified digital platform aimed at facilitating investments and streamlining industrial development across the state, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Friday while presenting the state budget. Mumbai, Mar 06 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives to present the Maharashtra Budget 2026–27 at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai on Friday. Minister of State Adv Ashish Jaiswal and State Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar also present. (@Dev_Fadnavis X/ANI Photo) (@Dev_Fadnavis X)

“The aim is to increase the share of the industrial sector to 30% of the state’s GDP by 2047. Maharashtra will become a global manufacturing hub by providing financial assistance and support to micro, small and medium enterprises,” Fadnavis said, adding that the state currently ranked first in the country in foreign direct investment (FDI).

To strengthen Maharashtra’s manufacturing ecosystem, value chains and large industrial clusters would be established in every emerging district. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Centres would also be set up in every district through which around 5 million direct jobs would be generated, the chief minister said. A Commissionerate for Micro and Small Industries and a Service Commissionerate will also be established to strengthen support for the sector, Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra Global Capability Center (GCC) Policy, 2025 has been formulated in line with the Vision-2047 roadmap for a developed Maharashtra, Fadnavis said.

”Pune is rapidly emerging as the country’s most preferred destination for GCCs. Under the new policy, 400 GCCs will be established in the state, creating around 400,000 high-skill job opportunities,” he said.

Dwelling on industrial growth in the Vidarbha region, Fadnavis said Gadchiroli district was emerging as a steel hub, with iron ore-based large and ultra-large steel industries expected to attract investments worth ₹2.62 lakh crore and generate more than 70,000 jobs.

“To facilitate transportation of mineral resources and accelerate the district’s development, a road development programme has been initiated in Gadchiroli. A special biodiversity conservation campaign is also underway, under which 50 million trees are being planted,” the chief minister said while presenting the budget.

Speaking about Maharashtra’s growing startup ecosystem, Fadnavis said the state has become the startup capital of the country and ranks first in India in the number of unicorn startups. To further strengthen the ecosystem, the government has announced the New Startup and Innovation Policy, 2025 under which 1,25,0000 entrepreneurs will be created and 50,000 startups will be strengthened over the next five years, Fadnavis said. Under the establishment of the Chief Minister Entrepreneurship Mega Fund, direct financial assistance will be given to selected startups – 50 of the best startups will be awarded government work orders of up to ₹25 lakh without tendering to implement innovative projects in government departments, he said.

A modern Leather Art Design and Production Centre will be set up in Bandra, Fadnavis said. The government allotted 130 acres of land in Wadala to establish a world-class Startup and Innovation Hub. The government has also approved implementation of the “BIRSA” (Bharat Innovation, Research, Startups for Aatmanirbharta) scheme, aimed at developing tribal youth into innovative entrepreneurs and industrialists, he said.