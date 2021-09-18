Smart city projects: Congress, BJP trade barbs over corruption charges

A day after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders handed over a memorandum to Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, alleging high scale corruption and mismanagement in smart city projects, the district Congress and BJP have engaged in a war of words over the issue.

Submitting the memorandum with Mishra, who was in the city to review different flagship schemes of union government including smart city mission on Friday, BJP leaders led by district president Pushpinder Singal had also accused the Congress leaders and MLAs of wasting the public money by wrongfully designing the development projects in absence of any public participation.

The Congress leaders took a dig at the BJP, stating that the secretary was satisfied with the ongoing projects.

Slamming the BJP leaders over the allegations, the officer on special duty (OSD) to mayor Balkar Sandhu and former councillor Parminder Mehta alleged that BJP leaders who are aspiring for party tickets in the upcoming assembly elections are levelling baseless allegations to gain political mileage. The projects are being taken up with transparency, and secretary Mishra was also satisfied with them.

“The projects are planned by the authorities keeping in mind the needs of the public. The public representatives only monitor them to keep a check on quality and expedite them. BJP is levelling baseless allegations just to gain political mileage,” said Mehta.

Meanwhile, district BJP president Pushpinder Singal stated that there are several discrepancies in the smart city projects, including the project to retrofit Sarabha Nagar main market and the Malhar road project.

“The width of Malhar Road has been reduced from 120 feet to 46 feet, which is a major blunder and will affect the movement of traffic at large. Most of the projects under the smart city mission have been allotted to a single contractor. The secretary had also criticised the working,” he said.

“We have demanded that the union government should appoint a nodal officer in the city to look after the projects and the funding. The Congress leadership is involved in corrupt practices, and we will also take up the matter with the union government soon,” Singal added.