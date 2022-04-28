Soaring mercury: Wheat production down 12%, veggies burnt in field
The production of wheat in Kanpur and Bundelkhand has gone down 12% this year, as the region endures the hottest March and April in recent memory.
Wheat is currently being harvested in the fields across the region.
And it is not just wheat. The vegetable production has been affected considerably by the extra-long spell of heatwave in March and April, in which the temperature should ideally be between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.
A study by a scientist of the Chandra Shekhar Azad (CSA) University for Agriculture and Technology said the situation could worsen in the days to come. According to the study, the weatherman has forecast that temperatures could further rise between April 28 and April 30 to 45 to 46 degrees Celsius, said Dr SN Sanjay Pandey, a scientist of the CSA university.
The reason behind the high temperature has been zero pre-summer rain in this region this year. Dr Pandey said that in the absence of rain temperatures kept rising in March and went above 40 degrees in April. In 2017, the region had experienced 1.7mm of rain in April; in 2018, 10.4 mm; in 2019, 2.8 mm, in 2020, 31.8 mm, and in 2021, 50.1mm of rain in April. This year, as April draws to a close, the region is yet to get any rainfall.
This is the time for heading or flowering, followed by grain filling the pods, he said. “It has resulted in the expected loss of 12% of the wheat crop across the region,” he said.
Meanwhile, scientists were in for shock at the four research centres of CSA university in Nanamau, Kohlia, Kushha and Dhakapurwa villages of Bilhaur tehsil where teams of scientists monitor crops and vegetables in 500 bighas of land.
Dr Pandey said the production of vegetables has decreased for the first time despite proper watering. “Forty per cent of vegetables were burnt in the sun or spoiled at our research centres. This has surprised all of us,” he said.
“The vegetables that grow under the soil were less affected but those above were badly affected,” he said. The vegetables above the soil were watered adequately at 5 am, but all the moisture dissipated in less than two hours, he said.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases
Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.
Row over fuel prices rages even as state decides against VAT reduction
A day after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Maharashtra among other non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states for the high prices of petrol and diesel, the war of words between the state government and the Centre continued on Thursday. Amid the row, the state cabinet decided not to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the fuel after hinting at it earlier in the day.
Kirit Somaiya moves HC seeking CBI probe into ‘attack’ on him
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Bandra police station which he claims was manipulated by the police. Somaiya has also prayed for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged attack on him on April 23 outside Khar police station for a thorough and impartial investigation.
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik files for bail on medical grounds
Mumbai: Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik on Thursday approached the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court seeking bail on medical grounds. The court has posted the Nationalist Congress Party leader's plea for a hearing on May 2. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides.
Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls
Security personnel of the BHU proctorial board and police personnel removed controversial slogans from the walls on the BHU campus on Thursday. These slogans had come up at many locations on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning. Under the slogans was written Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha. The BCM is an organisation of BHU students which raises issues of students. The university administration has started probing the matter.
