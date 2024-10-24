Social harmony to be a major focus for RSS in its centenary year

Harmony among various sections of society and strategies to ensure this social cohesion will be the focus of deliberations at the two-day national executive meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), scheduled for October 25 and 26 at Parkham village in Mathura, said Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharat Prachar Pramukh of RSS. Sunil Ambekar during the press meet on Wednesday (Sourced)

Ambekar described the two-day meet as important, as it will draft a roadmap for the year leading to Vijayadashami (Dussehra) in 2025 when RSS will complete its 100 years.

“Basically, there are three major meets in a year for RSS, and this national executive meet is held before Diwali every year. This year it comes at a time when we are going to complete 100 years next year on Vijayadashami. We are working all over the nation and growing in the states; thus, national and state-level leaders require a meeting to assess the work undertaken, success attained, and planning for the time ahead,” stated Ambekar.

“We are expecting 393 ‘karyakarta’ (worker) to attend the two-day summit here in Braj Bhoomi and will ponder over issues raised by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat during his address on Vijayadashami. One of these issues is social harmony to ensure the co-existence of different sections of society without any room for doubt,” said Ambekar.

The two-day RSS meet will be held at the Deendayal Upadhyay Cow Science, Research, and Training Centre in Parkham village.

“Another issue is the impact of the internet and its easy reach to children. The two-day session will discuss this issue and explore what measures the government could adopt to reduce the harm to society, especially to children,” he added.

Environmental concerns and ‘kutumb prabhodan’ (family values) will be another topic, while the contributions to society by various personalities like Maharishi Dayanand, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Ahilya Bai Holkar, and Rani Durgawati will also be discussed. The completion of 75 years of our Constitution and the duties of individuals in its light will be other important issues to be addressed, Ambekar further said.

“Their thoughts and teachings will be shared with the society through various programmes,” Ambekar added.

During the meet “all the leaders will share the work done throughout the year in their respective provinces and discuss various subjects. They will also outline goals and plans for the upcoming year and receive guidance on these matters,” he said.

According to him, relief efforts carried out by the RSS during times of crisis in Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal will also be discussed. Plans to establish permanent projects in these areas will be explored.

With inputs from PTI