Some in Delhi attempting to form UPA-2: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

A day after stirring the pot with his remark that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar should be made the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that process to form “UPA-2” is underway by some leaders in Delhi. He warned that Congress would be left with nothing if another UPA is formed. However, the Sena parliamentarian refused to name the people involved in floating “UPA-2”. Currently, the alliance is being headed by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“For several years now, there has been drama over third and fourth fronts, but they failed. Therefore, it needs to be looked at how to strengthen UPA. Some people in Delhi are attempting to create UPA-2, and therefore, out of concern, I am saying that UPA needs strengthening... If UPA-2 is formed, then your [Congress’s] importance will become less and you won’t have anything,” Raut said in Delhi.

Raut, without naming Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, said that state-level leaders should not comment on national politics. Patole, irked over Raut’s remarks, had on Thursday questioned why Shiv Sena, which is not a constituent of UPA, is speaking about the Congress-led alliance.

“If Sonia or Rahul Gandhi or any other leader speaks on this [Sena’s interference on the issue], then we will respond to them. But they haven’t spoken yet,” said Raut.

The Sena parliamentarian said that Congress leaders in Maharashtra are not criticising him, but are criticising their party. He said that one does not need to be a part of UPA to speak about it.

“One must understand that UPA is not a state-level issue, and therefore, leaders must not speak on it. This is an issue in the interest of the nation. If there has to be a strong Opposition coalition, then there has to be a discussion on what I have said. If leaders in Maharashtra don’t understand this, then they must study politics,” he said, adding,

Raut reiterated that if the Opposition has to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the national level, then UPA needs to be strengthened.

“They [Maharashtra Congress leaders] are not criticising me, but their party. They should answer how they’ll defeat BJP unless there is a strong Opposition coalition? They should come to Delhi and answer this, not from Maharashtra,” Raut said.