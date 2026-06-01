Sonbhadra man held for killing father over family dispute

A man accused of killing his father in a forest under Myorpur police station area in Sonbhadra district on May 29 was arrested on Monday, police said. According to police, the accused was allegedly upset over his father’s purported illicit relationship with a woman, which had led to frequent disputes within the family. The arrested accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar (30), a resident of Kundadih in Myorpur area.

According to police, the body of Rajdev Singh, a resident of Kundadih village, was found on May 29. A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently registered against an unidentified assailant at Myorpur Police Station, and a probe was initiated.

Superintendent of police Abhishek Verma said that a police team gathered evidence, analysed electronic and technical data, and questioned several individuals as part of the investigation.

During the investigation, inputs from informants, and other material evidence pointed to the suspected involvement of the deceased’s son, Ravi Kumar. He was subsequently taken into custody by a team headed by Station House Officer Ravikant Mishra.

The SP said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and stated that he was deeply upset and angered by frequent family disputes arising from his father’s alleged illicit relationship with a woman.

The accused executed the murder in a premeditated manner. On May 29, took his father to a forested area under the pretext of showing him a piece of land. Once they reached a secluded spot, he allegedly overpowered his father using a gamcha (towel), struck him on the head with a stone, and then slit his throat with a surgical blade, police said.

Following the murder, the accused allegedly tried to destroy evidence and, in an apparent attempt to mislead investigators, lodged a police complaint himself, claiming that unknown persons were responsible for the crime.

The SP said that based on information provided by the accused during interrogation, police recovered a surgical blade, a blood-stained stone fragment, and the key to the deceased’s motorcycle, all allegedly used in or linked to the crime. Following the recoveries, Section 238(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was added to the case, he said.

The arrested accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.