Sonebhadra DM suspended on graft charges
LUCKNOW The state government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadara district magistrate TK Shibu on charges of corruption and negligence during the recently concluded UP assembly elections.
Local representatives had complained against the DM citing corruption in mining and construction works, said additional chief secretary, appointments, Devesh Chaturvedi. “As district election officer in the assembly election, the DM was negligent towards his duty. Postal ballots were not sealed and the incident went viral in social media. A situation of cancellation of polling in the district had arisen due to the neglect,” he said.
A 2012 batch IAS officer, TK Shibu maintained distance from local representatives. The divisional commissioner (Mirzapur), in his inquiry, found Shibu prima facie guilty on the corruption charges, said the ACS.
“TK Shibu has been suspended from service with immediate effect after the divisional commissioner (Mirzapur) submitted his probe report to the state government. Disciplinary action will be taken against the DM. The divisional commissioner, Varanasi, has been appointed inquiry officer for initiating departmental action against DM, Sonbhadra,” he added.
During the suspension period, Shibu will remain attached to the Revenue Board office in Lucknow. He will leave headquarters only after seeking permission from the state government, said the ACS.
-
Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory
MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon. Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries. The raid was continuing till late evening.
-
‘Discrimination based on religion…”: Owaisi on Muslim vendor row in Karnataka
On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Karnataka government over the hubbub over the row over Muslim vendors. Similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted to CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “growing religious divide” in Karnataka.
-
PMC collects record property tax revenue of ₹1,845.91 crore
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation has received a record ₹1,845.91 crore revenue till March 31, 2022 from property tax. In the last financial year 2020-21, PMC received ₹1,664.15 crore revenue from property tax. According to Property tax department head Vilas Kanade, 5.81 lakh property owners preferred to pay tax online, and the total amount received through online payment is ₹935.21 crore.
-
Covid-19: West Bengal govt lifts all restrictions, mask use to continue
The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew most of the pandemic-related restrictions, barring the use of face masks. The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020. Similar lifting of curbs were also announced in Maharashtra and Delhi during the day. The Maharashtra government said all restrictions regarding the containing of the pandemic would be withdrawn from Saturday, while masks would be made optional.
-
“Those who don't respect constitution…”: Karnataka HM amid halal row
Amid the raging halal row where some right wing organisations have asked Hindus not to use halal meat during 'Hosa Tadaku' festival, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict should be taught a lesson. Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows."
