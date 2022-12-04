Soon, devotees to offer prayers at Akshayvat from up close in Prayagraj

Devouts coming to Sangam would soon be able to pay obeisance at the Akshayvat, the centuries-old banyan tree considered sacred by Hindus from much closer distance than before.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has asked officials concerned to draw up a plan for making this possible on priority.

Plans are also afoot to beautify Patalpuri temple route that includes installation of facade lights, renovation of walls and themes around temples, the divisional commissioner said.

He has asked officials to install QR codes at all these places so that devotees could scan and get to know about the historical and religious importance of these sites.

Senior district administration officials are making these efforts on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had ordered that proper arrangements be made for devotees arriving from far flung states to have glimpse of Akshayvat, Patalpuri and Saraswati Koop.

The Akshayvat tree is situated inside the Akbar’s Fort located on the banks of Sangam and is under Army control. Prayers were earlier offered at the replica of the Akshayvat outside the fortress. It was opened for devotees during the Kumbh Mela in 2019 and since then devotees are allowed to offer prayers at the tree, but from a distance.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshayvat is indestructible and offers salvation to those who offer prayers here. The sacred tree also finds mention in the Vedas and Puranas.

According to priests, sage Markandeya asked Lord Narayan to display his divine power after which the God flooded the world for a moment. Only Akshayavat remained visible above water, priests said.