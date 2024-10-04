Soraon area of Prayagraj: 10-year-old girl found murdered

A 10-year-old girl was found murdered in the fields in a village under the Soraon police station of the trans-Ganga area on Friday morning. The girl had gone to watch Durga Puja in the village but had failed to return home. On the basis of circumstances, it is suspected that the girl was also sexually assaulted. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Senior police officials reached the spot after receiving information and called the forensic team for investigations.

The girl’s father runs a small business. On Thursday night, the 10-year-old girl went out to watch Durga Puja in the village but did not return till late in the night. Her kin launched a search for her with the help of other villagers but to no avail.

On Friday morning, the body of the girl was found in the fields around 200 meters away from her house. The body bore injury marks.

DCP, trans-Ganga, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, reached the spot after receiving information and questioned the villagers.

The DCP said the body had injury marks on the head and hands inflicted with some heavy object. The body has been sent for an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death and an FIR for murder has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of the girl’s father. Multiple police teams have been formed to work out the case , he added.