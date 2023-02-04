SP leaders being implicated in false cases at BJP’s behest: Akhilesh Yadav

MEERUT Samajwadi party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the incumbent government of targeting the leaders of his party. On Saturday, Yadav said that the entire administration is working to implicate SP leaders in false cases.

Referring to the cases against party’s senior leader Azam Khan, Yadav said, “Such injustice never took place with a political family.” He was addressing a press conference in Moradabad after attending the wedding of party’s former MLA Yusuf Ansari’s son.

The former U.P. CM added that in many districts, officials are working as BJP’s office bearers. He even alleged that BJP won by-elections as district officials didn’t let SP leaders enter polling booths. “Just this Friday, an SP member was picked up by the police. I called the SSP to enquire but he has still not reverted. How will people get justice like this.”

The wedding was also attended by Kaanth MLA Kamaal Alhtar, Thakurdwara MLA Nawab Jaan, Kundarki MLA Ur Rehman, Bilari MLA Faheem Irfan, and other party officials.