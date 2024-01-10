SP Maurya terms kar sewaks as anti-social, justifies 1990 firing

Terming kar sewaks as anti-social elements, former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, who had triggered a controversy with his comments on the Ramcharitmanas in the past, has justified the firing on them in Ayodhya in 1990 when SP founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. (FILES) This file photo taken on December 6, 1992 shows Hindu kar sewaks shouting and waving banners as they stand on the top of a stone wall and celebrate the destruction of the 16th Century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. AFP PHOTO / FILES / DOUGLAS E. CURRAN / AFP PHOTO / FILES AFP / DOUGLAS E. CURRAN (AFP)

“…the anti-social elements created ruckus in Ayodhya (in 1990). The then state government (Mulayam Singh Yadav-led regime) had to order firing to safeguard the constitution and to ensure peace and harmony and to maintain law and order,” Swami Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday while interacting with the media on the sidelines of an event in Ganjdundwada town of Kasganj district in Aligarh division.

Recently, Union minister of state for health and family welfare SP Singh Baghel had in Etah blamed Samajwadi Party leaders for having ordered firing on kar sewaks.

“Prof SP Singh Baghel was in the Samajwadi Party when firing was ordered in Ayodhya by then Samajwadi Party government. As such, he should not make such a comment,” Swami Prasad Maurya said.

“What the state government did that time was its duty,” Swami Prasad Maurya further said.

When asked about chances of the Bahujan Samaj Party joining the opposition INDIA bloc, Maurya said it is for “Behen Mayawati” to take a decision about it.

“I cannot comment on it,” he said.

Firing was ordered in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990 during the Ram Mandir movement. Kar sewak weres killed in the firing and it became a major issue in the 1990s characterized by ‘Mandal’ and ‘Kamandal’ politics.