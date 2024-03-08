Sparrow colony in Bijnor: Efforts afoot to protect numbers of ubiquitous bird

The forest department in Bijnor has evolved a plan to establish a sparrow colony in its sprawling Indira Park with help from sparrow lovers and conservationists. The idea is to protect the dwindling population of house sparrows. For representation only (HT File Photo)

One family in Bijnor district rises head and shoulders above the rest in the conservation efforts.

The Sheikh family has their Haveli in Seohara town of Bijnor district and one of its members Faraz Sheikh, 21, said that this Haveli is famous as ‘Gauraiya Wali Haveli’ in the area as it is the place where hundreds of Gauriyas (houses sparrows) descend. The Sheikh family has been taking care of them for the last three generations.

Seeing their dedication, Arun Kumar, divisional forest officer, Bijnor and Gyan Singh, sub divisional officer, invited Faraz Sheikh on Wednesday and discussed the plan of developing the colony of sparrows in Indira Park.

SDO Gyan Singh said the park is spread over approximately 3 hectares of land, which was given to the forest department in 1971.

He claimed that different species of birds, including hornbills, live in the park. He said that the state government’s decision to develop a sparrow colony here will attract tourists, birdwatchers and bird enthusiasts.

Faraz said that initially more than hundred sparrow boxes will be placed in the park and music of chirping of sparrows will also be played to attract sparrows. Besides, the grass and other food which sparrows relish would be produced inside the park.

“We will require two months’ time to develop a potential mechanism to attract sparrows in the park and I am quite sure that our plan will work,” said Faraz, adding that his family has developed an understanding about the nature of these small birds over a period.

Faraz, who opted for social service after completing his degree in hotel management, credits his brother, Afsaar Choudhary aka Nanhe Bhaiya, who motivated and helped him, and the family protect and conserve these feathered guests.

“Their conservation has now become the mission of our life because they have given us a new identity”.

The forest department also has a plan to set up a sparrow museum so that visitors can know about these birds.