Speaker asks CS to take action against officers for not standing up during the national song

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday directed chief secretary (CS) Vijay Dev to take action against officers for “disrespecting” the national song “Vande Mataram” by not standing up when it was played on day one of the Delhi Assembly’s monsoon session.

In a letter to the CS, the Speaker also asked for an action taken report on the matter by August 6.

The Delhi Assembly’s two-day monsoon session started on Thursday, with the proceedings, as usual, beginning in the morning after playing the national song. The speaker observed that some officers in the viewers’ gallery continued to sit while the national song was playing, officials of the Assembly secretariat said.

“I am directed by the honourable Speaker to draw your attention to the fact that during the sitting of the house on July 29, 2021, officers in the officers’ gallery did not stand up while the national song Vande Matram was being played, thereby showing disrespect to it. Accordingly, the Speaker has decided that necessary action in the matter may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, 2021,” the letter said.

