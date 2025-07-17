Special forests to bloom across Kashi under mega plantation drive

: In a major step towards environmental protection, the Uttar Pradesh Government will develop more than 15 “Special Forests” across Kashi as part of the mega plantation drive–2025. The campaign, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will run from July 18 to September 5. To promote pollution control and environmental protection by industrial units, plantation and resolution seminars will be held on August 6, 7, and 8 at the premises of various industrial units (For representation only)

Each forest will be given a special name and message, celebrating culture, environment, and public awareness. The drive is being organised by the forest department under the leadership of divisional forest officer (DFO) Swati Srivastava.

“These forests will not only help the environment but also spread meaningful messages,” said DFO Srivastava in a press statement.

Planned forests and their dates

Eklavya Forest – To be set up at an inter college in Bargaon on July 18

Oxy Forest – Developed using Miyawaki technique near the GAIL petrol pump along the NHI ring road on July 19.

Triveni Forest – To be established on open land near Barthauli village (Date to be confirmed)

Atal Forest – Coming up at the Atal Residential School on July 25

Gopal Van – To be created at Chaanhi Gram Samaj Gaushala land on July 27

Pavitra Dhara Forest – Scheduled for development in Kaithi on August 4

Shaurya / Sindoor Van – Will be created at the district Sainik Welfare Board, Cantt premises on August 15

Special van and plantation drive for industrial awareness

