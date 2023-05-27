Divya Kala Shakti programme in Kashi: Specially abled artistes leave audience in awe

Specially abled artists from six states played musical instruments, gave dance recitals and group art performances as part of the Divya Kala Shakti programme organised at Rudraksh Auditorium, Varanasi, here on Saturday. Specially abled artistes performing at the event in Varanasi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Consolidated Regional Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment Center (CRC), Lucknow, Department of Divyang Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh jointly organised the event which saw specially abled artistes from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Orissa perform.

A piano recital by Rini Bhattacharji, classical music by Ananya Bhardwaj, vocals by Shahista Parveen, group dance by students by Jeevan Jyoti Special School, Varanasi, group yoga performance by participants of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University, Chitrakoot, Nava Vani School, group dance by participants of Varanasi, a dance by Korok Vishwas, Bharatnatyam dance by Manasi Srivastava, solo dance by Rimpa Rai, group dance by participants of the Institute for the Divyang and Backward People, Kiran Society, group dance by participants of Varanasi and Jharkhand folk dance art by the participants of Jharkhand Divyang Samiti and a dance performance by Satya Sagarika left the audience mesmerised.

Joint secretary, Divyang empowerment department at Centre, Rajeev Sharma, welcomed all to the holy land of Banaras.

Kamla Kant Pandey said that the government is continuously creating new educational, vocational and skill-rich programmes for the specially abled.

District magistrate S Rajalingam lauded the artistes for their performances and motivated them.

Secretary, Disabled Empowerment Department, Rajesh Agarwal, said that at present, “the best empowerment of the specially abled is being done as per the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yoga based presentation was the most beautiful among the presentations. On Yoga itself, on the occasion of World Yoga Day on June 21, we will register a record in the Guinness Book of World Records when 3,000 especially abled people do Yoga together in Secunderabad.

“The present time is the time of education. Therefore, teachers should provide good education to children and prepare them for posts like IAS, PCS for good nation-building.”

Ramesh Pandey, director CRC, Lucknow delivered the vote of thanks. More than 1,500 spectators watched the programme directly and thousands through YouTube by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.