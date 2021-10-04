Speculations rife over NCP’s Devender Singh Rana quitting National Conference

Amid speculations about National Conference (NC) provincial president Devender Singh Rana likely to part ways with the Abdullahs to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, either on October 7 or October 11 in Delhi, the latter has not yet opened up his cards.

“I am still the provincial president of National Conference and whatever I will do, will be shared with media,” he told a swarm of media persons outside his Gandhi Nagar residence on Monday.

Rana was the most prominent Hindu face of the National Conference in the Jammu region. He is the younger brother of Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh. Despite the massive Modi wave in 2014, Rana had won the Nagrota assembly seat on an NC ticket.

“I am still the provincial president of the National Conference. What will I do and what not, will be shared with the media but I want to say again that there shall be no compromise on the aspirations of Jammu region and its people,” he said.

Amid speculations, Choudhary Lal Singh, founder of Dogra Swabhiman Sangthan and former PDP legislator Surinder Choudhary met Rana at his residence on Monday.

“For the cause of Jammu, we will talk to everyone… friends and guests come to meet you and to host them is my duty. So far, as the cause of Jammu is concerned, nine months ago I begged before BJP, Congress, PDP, National Conference and Panthers Party,” he said.

“I talked to everyone and I am ready to talk to everyone so that welfare of Jammu is ensured and it is possible only when we keep aside our political interests and come together to contribute our bit for Jammu…for Duggar Pradesh,” said Rana.

Rana was once a close confidante of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

He said, “After all, we are from Jammu whether it is BJP, PDP, DSS, Panthers Party, Apni Party or even intellectuals, people from trade and commerce, civil society. We should put our interests behind and think about Jammu”.

Rana further said, “We should strive for a narrative of Jammu, which should be by Jammu, from Jammu and for an inclusive Jammu and Kashmir”.

On October 2, Rana said the people of the region were determined to end the era of despondency, deprivation and neglect by fighting for their just and legitimate rights.

Party president and Lok Sabha member Dr Farooq Abdullah refused to speak on the issue saying, “I can’t say anything”.

However, it has been learnt that the Abdullahs were acerbic over the ‘unpleasant’ developments in Jammu.

“Rana was considered Omar’s backbone in Jammu. At the same time, the exit of an individual is not going to impact the party,” said a senior NC leader.