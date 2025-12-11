Sponge left in Prayagraj woman’s stomach after surgery, FIR registered on court order

A woman in Prayagraj was left fighting for her life after a cotton sponge was allegedly left inside her stomach during surgery at SRN Hospital, an associated hospital of MLN Medical College. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident came to light only after weeks of severe pain, reportedly leading to the death of her unborn child and forcing a second surgery at a private hospital. Following the court’s intervention, police have now registered an FIR against the gynaecologist more than a year-and-a-half after the incident.

According to the FIR filed by Ranno Prajapati, wife of Sajjan Prajapati of Jamethi Kunda in Pratapgarh district, she underwent abdominal surgery at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj on March 8, 2024. She remained under the supervision of the same woman doctor until March 15, 2024. However, she continued to experience persistent stomach pain. When she complained, the doctor allegedly dismissed it as a gas-related issue and discharged her on March 15, 2024.

When her condition did not improve, her family took her to a private hospital, where an ultrasound revealed that a cotton sponge had been left inside her abdomen during the earlier surgery. On July 27, 2024 doctors at the private hospital performed another surgery and removed the sponge, saving her life. The negligence, however, claimed the life of her unborn baby, the complaint claimed.

Ranno alleged that despite submitting complaints from the local police station to the office of the police commissioner, no action was taken and no FIR was registered against the doctor. She eventually approached the court for justice.

Station house officer of Kotwali police station Sanjay Kumar Rai confirmed that the FIR was registered on December 10 following an order of the court. He added that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.