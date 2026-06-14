Chennai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to aggressively promote sports in every village of the state, calling it the "ultimate" weapon to eradicate drug addiction among youth. Sports is 'ultimate' weapon to fight drug menace in TN: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, he said, "With youth and children across Tamil Nadu falling prey to alcohol and drug addiction in alarming numbers, we must look beyond conventional methods to rescue them from these destructive habits. While the traditional approach focuses on eliminating liquor and narcotics, the unconventional and perhaps more effective way forward is to divert the energy of the youth toward constructive avenues, ensuring their attention never drifts toward substance abuse."

Alleging that the drug culture has emerged as the single gravest threat to Tamil Nadu, the PMK leader said, "From alcohol to cannabis, opium, heroin, and cocaine, illicit substances are easily accessible in every nook and corner of the state."

According to him, the situation has deteriorated to such a heartbreaking extent that in several places, school-going children are seen staggering under the influence of drugs. Furthermore, this rampant drug culture is the primary catalyst behind the rising graph of crimes against women and children across the state.

While acknowledging that the state government has initiated various measures to curb this menace, the former union minister emphasised that it is absolutely imperative to take proactive steps that prevent even the slightest taint of drugs from touching our youth and children.

Pointing out that opportunities for sports have been dwindling across Tamil Nadu in recent times, he said, "Until a decade ago, almost every village and urban neighborhood had open spaces where children and youth could play".

"Today, even when youngsters yearn to play, there are no adequate or suitable spaces available due to commercial growth. When children and youth are deprived of sports and physical activities, their attention inevitably gets diverted to drugs.

Reiterating that sports is the ultimate solution to guide the younger generation back onto the right path, the PMK leader said, "Keeping this in view, sports must be aggressively promoted in every village and urban area. Temporary playgrounds must be established in all villages immediately, and sports equipment must be provided to children and youth."

Anbumani suggested that sports periods in schools be made strictly mandatory. "Above all, annual tournaments must be conducted at the block and district levels. To facilitate this, the government must take immediate steps to allocate dedicated funds to local bodies," he added.

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