Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Petitioners move application offering land to Muslims at another site

AGRA Petitioners in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, pending in a court of Mathura, have offered opposite parties representing Muslims one and a half times more land away from the Braj area and urged them to give up their claim on the land used to build the Eidgah adjacent the temple complex.

This offer has been made by the petitioners quoting a judgement by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi case of Ayodhya. According to the petitioners, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the management committee of Shahi Masjid, EIdgah) can accept the offer to resolve the matter amicably.

One of the petitioners, Mahendra Pratap Singh, an advocate, moved an application to this effect in the court of civil judge (senior division) at Mathura on Tuesday. He is also the president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan Samiti and claims that his samiti would make the land available to Muslims, if they accept the offer.

The court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura has fixed July 5 as the next date of hearing.

In the application, the petitioners stated that Thakur Keshav Dev, Virajman Mandir Katra Keshavdev, is the owner of the 13.37-acre land. They alleged that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had damaged the temple and while using building material, including stones from the temple, created a structure (popularly known as Eidgah) in place of the temple.

“Like many other places in India, here also Hindu temples were brought down by Mughal rulers and places of worship like Eidgah were built from the building material of razed temples. Mughal rulers patronized conversion of Hindus to Islam,” complained Mahendra Pratap Singh, in the application.

‘The Supreme Court, in its judgment in Ram Janmabhoomi case of Ayodhya, stated that Babri structure was built after bringing down Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya over the same land. The court passed the order holding the disputed place as that owned by ‘Ramlala’ and in lieu of it, Muslims were provided land to have their place of worship across river Saryu in Ayodhya” stated Singh.

“Similarly, in order to get the matter amicably resolved before the court, we have made an offer to the opposite parties (UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and management committee of Shahi Masjid Eidgah) to give up their claim on the land originally belonging to the temple where Eidgah was built. And in lieu thereof, they (Muslims) would be offered land more than one and a half times anywhere beyond 84 kos of Braj” stated the petitioner.

However, Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for Shahi Masjid, Eidgah denied that a copy of the application by the petitioners had been provided to them on Tuesday.

“No copy of the application was handed over to us. We will examine the averments made therein after receiving the copy,” he said.

“In fact, there is an application moved by us which is pending for disposal. We have challenged the maintainability of the suit in the court at Mathura. Instead of letting that application to be disposed, the petitioners are filing baseless applications, one after another, to mislead the court. The suit is not legally maintainable,” said Tanveer Ahmed.

A suit was filed on December 23 last year on behalf of deity Bhagwan Keshav Dev (Lord Krishna) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity.