Sri Sri calls for Matru Shakti in nation’s journey towards development

Art of Living founder and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday said that the Matru Shakti has an important role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed India by 2047. Sri Sri offers prayers at Maa Vishalakshi Temple on Saturday. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

He was speaking at an event ‘Developed India Ambassador Nari Shakti Samvaad’ at Triyambakeshwar Hall of Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises on Saturday.

He interacted with over 350 prominent women of Varanasi, including doctors, engineer, chartered accountants, professors, advocates. The dialogue was organised under the banner of Developed India Ambassador in collaboration with Art of Living Foundation.

He offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He also offered prayers to Goddess at Maa Vishalakshi Temple.

He discussed women-led development, women empowerment, spirituality, the delicate balance between professional and domestic responsibilities.

He also lauded the efforts of the present government in empowering Nari Shakti in various fields, highlighting their crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed India by 2047.

Sri Sri also highlighted the role of Nari Shakti in various fields, from space exploration and startup ventures to sports.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for building Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which reflects its cultural grandeur.

Hitesh Jain, a senior advocate and core member of the team Viksit Bharat Ambassador, launched the Viksit Bharat Ambassador initiative on the occasion and urged all to cooperate in this transformational journey.

The attendees listened to soul-stirring bhajans by AOL singers.

Viksit Bharat brand ambassador programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.