SSC Constable (GD) final results: 9,598 selected from U.P., Bihar

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of Constable (GD) recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy Recruitment 2025 in the Narcotics Control Bureau. A total of 44,266 candidates (39,375 men and 4,891 women) have been declared successful across the nation. Interestingly, 9,598 candidates have been selected from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which fall under the SSC’s Central Region headquartered in Prayagraj. Staff Selection Commission headquarters (File)

A total of 52,69,500 candidates from across the country had applied for the recruitment, out of which 5,20,290 were from the Central Region. The computer-based examination for the recruitment was conducted from February 20 to March 7 and on March 30.

Of the total candidates who applied, 10,70,339 (70.40%) appeared for the examination in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The results of the computer-based examination were declared on July 10, shortlisting 3,51,176 candidates, including 39,440 women and 3,11,736 men, for the next stage (i.e., PET/PST of the exam).