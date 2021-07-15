SSC results will be declared today online

PUNE The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results will be declared on July 16 at 1 pm, on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) - http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in

For the academic year 2020-2021, 1,600,249 students registered to appear for the examination. For the first time, the board will declare results based on an internal evaluation of students.

In an official notification, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday declared that students can access the results for Class 10 on July 16 at http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in after 1 pm.

Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary of MSBSHSE, said that along with the above link, the students can access the result on www.mahahscsscboard.in

“As the examination for Class 10 was cancelled due to a surge in Covid cases, the result for Class 10 this year is based on internal assessment of Class 10 and Class 9. The final evaluation strategy was declared by the board and the result is based on that,” said Dr Bhosale.

He added that for students reappearing for the Class 10 examination to upgrade marks, results will not be published on July 16.

“These ‘repeater’ students can avail their one or two more chances to reappear for the examination. However, their result will not be declared at this time,” said Dr Bhosale.

This is the first time that Class 10 SSC results will be declared before the HSC Class 12 results of Maharashtra State Board.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune district principals’ association said that the teachers and schools have worked hard as per the directives of the board.

“There was just the issue of ‘repeater’ students which was clarified by the board. The results of these students will not be out on July 16. Students can access the result online today (July 16),” said Gaikwad.

Prathamesh Kulkarni, a student of Class 10, said that he is anxious and happy at the same time.

“I am eagerly awaiting the result. I have worked very hard throughout the year, but there was a lot of uncertainty towards the end of the academic year. There was a lot of confusion regarding how the evaluation will be done. Now students can start thinking about which stream to apply for in Class 11,” said Kulkarni.

As per the board, 50 marks will be calculated based on the performance in Class 9; and the remaining 50 will be divided into two parts of the Class 10 performance. Of these, 30 marks will be for internal assessment and 20 marks will be for practical, homework and/or assignments.