SSU launches online diploma course in temple management

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU), Varanasi has started an online course in temple management. (Sourced pic for representation)

The one-year diploma course will apprise the students about traditional as well as modern methods of temple management.

SSU vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma said, “A one year diploma course in temple management has been started in the university from this academic year (2025-26). The students will be apprised of traditional ways of managing the temples.”

Prof Sharma said, the students will be taught about architecture of temples, process of installation of idols, dos and don’ts to be followed during the installation of the idols, the idol of which deity should face which direction, how to maintain sacredness and cleanliness in temples.

In addition, the professors of SSU, experts of traditional way of management of temple and modern management will deliver the lecture online, said Prof Sharma.

Prof Sharma said that the top officials associated with the management of big temples will also be invited for the lecture. This is an effort to prepare the temple managers by introducing them to each and every aspect--sacredness, spirituality, rituals and architecture of the temples so that they can manage them well.

The course will run online at ‘Online Sanskrit Training Centre of SSU’ on university premises, he said and added that is the first university in the country to conduct courses in temple management. After the training, the managers will protect our cultural traditions and Indian knowledge tradition which is nurtured by this university.

Over 100 people has applied for the admission to the course so far, said a senior official and added that the people may apply for it till May.