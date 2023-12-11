Staff nurse recruitment exam-2023: Test set to take place at 192 centres on Dec 19

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination for recruitment of staff nurses, set to be held on December 19. Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

Through this recruitment drive, 22,40 posts including 171 posts of staff nurse (male) and 2,069 posts of staff nurse (female) under the medical and health services department and medical education and training department of Uttar Pradesh are to be filled. UPPSC Secretary Omkarnath Singh said that candidates can download the admit card and instructions using their one-time registration or OTR number and appear in the preliminary recruitment exam at the specified examination centre with two photographs as well as original and photocopy of an ID proof.

The examination will be conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 11:30am at 192 centers in five districts of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut, he added.

In all, 88,823 candidates have applied for the 2,240 posts on offer. Thus, on average, 40 candidates are in the fray for each post.

A total of 21,807 candidates in Kanpur, 18,116 in Gorakhpur, 19,223 in Lucknow, 15,919 in Meerut and 13,758 candidates in Prayagraj have registered to appear in the preliminary examination, officials said.

UPPSC had released the advertisement for the recruitment of Staff Nurse (Male/Female) Examination-2023 on August 21. The last date for online application was September 21, which was extended till September 29.

Candidates have to appear in two stages of recruitment examination. A total of 15 times the number of vacant posts on offer will be declared successful in the preliminary examination and will appear in the main examination, the date for which is yet to be announced.

There will be 170 objective-type questions in the two-hour preliminary examination of 85 marks. There will be 30 questions of general knowledge, 20 of General Hindi and 120 questions of the main subject: Nursing. Questions of 85 marks will be asked in the three-hour main examination, the officials said.

The selections will be made as per the merit prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the mains (written) examination and marks obtained by the candidate as per provision of the U.P. subordinate Nursing (Non-Gazetted) Service (Fourth Amendment) Rules-2016.

In its notification, the UPPSC had made it clear that the requisition for the post of staff nurse (male/female) under medical and health services department, U.P, had not been received yet and on receipt of any such requisition, the posts may be added to the total number of vacancies on offer.

The candidates will be selected on a pay scale of ₹9,300-34,800, grade pay ₹4,600 (revised pay scale level-7 pay matrix ₹44,900-1,42,400).