State guidelines for celebration of Eid bans congregating for prayers

PUNE The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, issued guidelines to be observed during the forthcoming festival of Eid Al Adha (Bakri Eid). Bakri Eid will be observed in the city and the state on July 21.

According to the guidelines, mass congregation for prayers will not be allowed at dargahs and mosques, and people have been advised to offer prayers at home.

The latest guidelines stipulate that all livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy them online or via phone for delivery.

“The restrictions imposed in the containment areas will remain in force. There will be no relaxation on the occasion of Bakri Eid,” the circular states.

It is for the second consecutive year that the state government has cautioned citizens about the dangers of infections emanating out of Covid-19 infections through public gatherings.

The decision has been welcomed by Muslim clerics in Pune, who have appealed to the community to abide by the rules, like social distancing and wearing masks when in public, and to avoid congregations for prayers.

The guidelines further state: “People should not congregate on the occasion of Bakri Eid amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The guidelines issued by various departments should be followed and people should cooperate with the authorities.”

Maulana Abbas Amir Hamza of the Jama Masjid in Kondhwa Budruk said, “The guidelines issued by the government are aimed at protecting the citizens from Covid-19 and the Muslim community must respond to the call just like it did last year, by offering prayers in the house. These are critical times and the community members are well aware about the health hazards due to Covid-19. Online Eid lectures and information will be disseminated to ensure that citizens don’t miss out on the tradition of sacrifice. The animals will be sacrificed as per the protocols of the health department and the guidelines of the government. The community had demonstrated its support to the government last year as Eid prayers were offered at home.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy District Registrar (DDR) has issued a notice to the Kausar Baug Co-operative Housing society, to halt the goat market operating on its open plot, citing restrictions. A complaint to that effect was made by local residents. The complainant alleged that the society had illegally allotted the space for the selling of goats, putting the lives of citizens at risk.