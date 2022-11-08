Home / Cities / Others / Steel plant executive found dead in Odisha: Police

Steel plant executive found dead in Odisha: Police

Published on Nov 08, 2022

A 59-year-old executive was found dead at a company guesthouse in Sundargarh district on Monday morning, police said

APolice said the executive lived alone at the Sundargarh guest house while his family lived in Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

A 59-year-old executive was found dead at a company guesthouse in Sundargarh district on Monday morning, police said.

A local police officer said Motiram Pal’s body was found by the caretaker of the guesthouse of steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited. “It seemed someone hit his head with a blunt object,” said Jyoti Ranjan Pati, inspector of Lahunipada police station.

Motiram Pal worked at a railway siding of the company’s iron ore mines

Pal was staying alone in Sundargarh while his family stayed in Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh. The staffers at the guest house told the police said Pal went to sleep after dinner on Sunday night. He was found dead when the caretaker went to his room to serve tea.

Pal retired from the company last year and was re-engaged in the same post on an annual contract.

