STF nabs arms smuggler, weapons recovered

Police arrested a 59-year-old arms smuggler near platform number 9 of Cantt railway station in Varanasi on Tuesday. A large number of illegal weapons were found with him. The accused, Mithailal, is originally from Bhuili Khas village in Mirzapur and currently lives in Sarnath. He was caught by a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and Cantt police.

On Wednesday, deputy commissioner of Police (Varuna), Pramod Kumar, said the police received a tip-off that someone was coming to the station to sell illegal arms. Based on this, the team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Police said that Mithailal had been arrested earlier as well for arms smuggling. This time, officers recovered three 9 mm pistols, a semi-made 32 bore revolver, eight live cartridges of various types including AK-47, over 10 used cartridges, 10 shells of 7.62 mm and 8 mm, five pistol magazines, tools for making arms, a train ticket, and ₹452 in cash.

More than six criminal cases have already been filed against him in Cantt, Maduadih, and Sarnath police stations. These cases date back from 2005 to 2025.