STF, police crack down on contract killer gang; four held, one injured in encounter

In a significant breakthrough against organised crime, a joint operation by Special Task Force (STF) Lucknow and Kaisarganj Police led to the arrest of four accused, including three notorious shooters from a contract killer gang, who were allegedly plotting to kill former district panchayat president Vijay Singh. Police recovered two illegal pistols, a revolver with live and empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from their possession. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ramanand Kushwaha said the STF had received a tip-off that members of a contract killer gang had arrived in Kaisarganj to carry out the murder of former zila panchayat president Vijay Singh. Acting swiftly, the STF, in coordination with local police, conducted a search operation in Kadsar Bitaura village on Friday night.

Around 8:15 pm on Saturday, four suspects were seen near Vijay Singh’s farmhouse. When challenged, they tried to escape, and one of them fired at the police team. In retaliatory action, an accused identified as Parshuram Maurya, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Along with him, three others, Saket Rawat, Pradeep Yadav, and Alok Kumar Singh, all residents of Barabanki district were arrested from the spot.

Police recovered two illegal pistols, a revolver with live and empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from their possession. The injured was given first aid at CHC Kaisarganj and later referred to the district hospital. The ASP said an FIR has been registered under sections 3(5)/109/61(2) of the BNS and 3/25/27 of the Arms Act at Kaisarganj police station.

The ASP said Saket Rawat, Parshuram Maurya and Pradeep Yadav have criminal history however, Alok Kumar Singh has no past record, but was arrested for his involvement in the present offence. He added that further investigations are in progress and legal proceedings will continue as per law.