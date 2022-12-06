Stock, machinery gutted after fire breaks out at Mohali fabric factory

Goods and machinery were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out on the ground floor of the AG fibre factory in plot number 37, Phase 11, Industrial Area, early on Monday morning. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Mohali sub-fire officer Sikandar Singh said they received information about the fire around 5.55 am and pressed two fire tenders and one water bowser into service.

“A total of 10 firefighters were sent to the spot. It took them two hours to douse the fire as the fire tenders returned around 8.15 am. The fire seems to have been caused by a short-circuit,” the officer added.

Another officer said material including blankets, pillows, cushions, was burnt after the fire spread rapidly. Around four workers were present in the factory on the first floor of the factory and escaped unhurt.

The workers tried to save the stock after spotting the smoke, but failed to do so. Factory owner Arun Goel said he received a phone call from one of the workers, following which he rushed to the factory and informed the fire department and the police.

“With winters approaching lot of material was stocked for blankets. Machinery and goods worth around 2 crores were gutted but no one got injured thankfully,” he said.

According to fire department sources, the factory had no fire safety arrangements in place and would be served a noti\ce in violations come to fore.