Thrissur , A stray dog that allegedly fatally attacked an 84-year-old bedridden woman in Vellarakad here was rabies-infected, which was revealed after the animal's postmortem on Friday, police said. Stray dog involved in elderly woman’s death in Thrissur was rabies-infected, confirms autopsy

The bedridden Karthiyani and her son Devadasan, who also has health issues, were attacked by the dog that entered their house in Vellarakad here on Thursday evening.

Police said residents carried out a search for the stray dog and found the animal around 2 am on Friday, following which it was killed.

According to police, the dog's carcass was examined by veterinarians, after which it was confirmed that the animal was rabies-infected.

Police said that apart from Karthiyani and Devadasan, the dog also attacked three persons in the vicinity, and three other dogs.

The health department has administered anti-rabies injections to persons who were attacked by the dog, while the other three animals are under observation, officials said.

Meanwhile, Erumapetty police registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident on Friday.

The postmortem also confirmed that Karthiyani's death occurred due to the bite of a stray dog on her neck.

The body of Karthiyani was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

Devadasan was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning, police added.

The incident came to light when Karthiyani's other son, Mani, reached the house in the evening with dinner.

Police said Mani found Devadasan severely injured while Karthiyani was lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where the death of the elderly woman was confirmed, police said.

Residents claim that stray dogs survive on animal skins brought for making the percussion instrument "Chenda" at cottage industries operating in the area.

