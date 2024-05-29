Strong govt will bring back PoK to India, says BJP’s Latha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha said a strong government abolished Article 370 and now the same government will bring back PoK. Madhavi Latha addressing a symposium in Kashi on Tuesday. (HT)

Latha was speaking as chief guest at the national symposium on ‘The journey of return of PoK after the abrogation of Article 370’ which was held at Subhash Bhawan, Lamahi in Varanasi on Tuesday and jointly organised by Vishal Bharat Sansthan and Muslim Mahila foundation.

Earlier, Latha paid obeisance at the Subhash Temple. The social activist who is in poll fray against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was given a grand welcome in Kashi.

She said that after the elections, a strong government will be formed and PoK will come back to India. “If Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is able to visit Kashmir now, it is because of the change that occurred after the abrogation of Article 370,” she said.

Special guest Mohd Faiz Khan said that the party of the nationalists will win the elections. “Kashmir is ours, and it will always remain so. The country will never forgive those who spread hatred and divide the country on the basis of religion. Social harmony is being established in the country under the leadership of Modi ji,” said Khan.

Kashmir’s social activist Raja Raees said that with the abrogation of Article 370, a wind of development is blowing. “The people of PoK are hurt after seeing the development in Kashmir. Right now, Kashmir is incomplete, and soon a part of Kashmir will also come back. The people living in PoK themselves are raising the flag of India,” he claimed.

Rajeev Srivastava, national president of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, said that the abrogation of Article 370 has prepared a roadmap to bring back the PoK.

National president of Muslim Women Foundation, Nazneen Ansari said that the country will develop only when we elect a nationalist government.