Strong winds, current sweep away nearly 200 boats in Prayagraj

A strong water current with winds blowing at around 40 to 60 kilometers per hour on Thursday resulted in the loss of nearly 200 boats tied at four ghats in Sangam area. Some of the boats capsized in Ganga under Shastri bridge in Prayagraj on Thursday evening (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to the president of the Prayagraj Navik Sangh, Pappu Lal Nishad, a strong water current accompanied by strong winds resulted in loss of nearly 200 boats which were docked at four ghats in Sangam area, including Kali Ghat, Bajrangbali Ghat, Lal Sadak, etc.

He informed ADM (city) Satyam Mishra about the loss suffered by the boatmen.

“The cost of one boat is around ₹80,000 to ₹90,000. Roughly the damage suffered by boatmen was around ₹20 lakh. We will write to the UP chief minister to allow compensation to boatmen who suffered a loss,” he added.

Vikram Nishad, a boatman, in the area had two boats which went missing on Thursday morning from Kali Ghat. “As a routine, on Wednesday evening, I tied my boats at Kali ghat. However, in my lifespan, I have never seen boats in such large numbers getting swept away or capsizing in water. Heavy rainfall besides strong water currents of swollen rivers and high speed winds also damaged several boats at the ghats which could not get swept away or capsized,” he added.

According to in-charge Jal Police, JP Sahani, several boats were missing from Sangam area. The Jal Police were trying to retrieve the boats which had capsized in water. “The district administration has been informed about the development and a list of boatmen who had suffered a loss is being prepared by the Navik Sangh,” he said.

As per records of Flood Control Room, after a slight decline in water level of both Ganga and Yamuna on Wednesday evening, both the rivers continued to flow over 81 meters mark on Thursday.

At 4pm on Thursday, Ganga at Phaphamau was measured at 81.43 meters while the level of Yamuna at Naini was measured at 81.12 meters.

As per reports, from Kanpur Barrange, 1,27,539 cusec water was released at 8am on Thursday while 48,479 cusec water was released from Haridwar. Further, 31,900 cusec water was released from Narora barrage.

Caption : as boatmen tried to pull them out. (Pics by )