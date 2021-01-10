IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Strong winds to improve air quality, expect cold day conditions this week
HT Image
HT Image
others

Strong winds to improve air quality, expect cold day conditions this week

Noida: The air quality of the city and its neighbouring areas improved to the “poor” category on Sunday from the “very poor” category a day earlier, as the region experienced strong winds
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:30 PM IST

Noida: The air quality of the city and its neighbouring areas improved to the “poor” category on Sunday from the “very poor” category a day earlier, as the region experienced strong winds.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Sunday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 239 against 346 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad too improved to 280 against 348 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida, however, did not budge from the “very poor” category, though still managed to show some improvement, with an AQI of 311 on Sunday against 360 a day earlier.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe.”

According to the weather department and the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), a pollution monitoring agency, the air quality is likely to improve further.

“The AQI is likely to improve and to the “poor” to the “moderate” category on January 12 and 13. No sudden deterioration of AQI is expected till January 14,” said a SAFAR statement on Sunday.

The weather analysts added that over the next three days from Monday, as the wind speed will rise further. However, due to clear sky and strong, icy-cold north-westerly winds, the mercury is likely to drop.

Sunday saw isolated cold-day conditions at some places across the National Capital Region. The cold-day conditions are a weather phenomenon when the maximum or day time temperatures are at least four degrees Celsius below the season’s average.

“The region will see high wind speed over the next two days. The effect of high winds was seen on Sunday as well, with the region receiving 18-20 kmph strong winds. From Monday onwards, this will rise to 25 to 30 kmph, which will lead to a drop in the day time temperature, especially maximum temperature, which may drop by a few degrees over the next three days, with cold day conditions already being realised at some isolated places across NCR,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He added that the strong wind speed will be good for the air quality of the region.

“The air quality will markedly improve over the next three days as strong winds will ventilate most of the pollutants from the city,” Srivastava added.

On Sunday, the mercury fell by four degrees Celsius in the city due to icy cold winds from the Himalayan region. The minimum temperature for Noida, realised at the automatic weather monitoring station Sector 62, Noida, was recorded at 8.1 degrees Celsius, against 12.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

The maximum temperature also dropped by almost four degrees in Noida and an average of three degrees across NCR. The maximum temperature or Noida was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, against 19.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the average minimum and maximum temperatures in NCR, based on the Safdarjung observatory, were recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius and 16.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“There has been snow over the mountain regions, so the minimum and maximum temperatures will drop further. There will be a nip in the air and despite a clear sky and sunshine, the days will feel cold due to winds,” added Srivastava.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The youngster, identified as Aryan Chipa, is a resident of Bedekar Nagar, Diva. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The youngster, identified as Aryan Chipa, is a resident of Bedekar Nagar, Diva. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

16-year-old drowns in lake in Diva at Thane

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:46 AM IST
A 16-year-old boy from Diva drowned in Agasan lake in Diva, Thane, around 4pm on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pigeon lingers in the restaurant area of the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT PHOTO)
A pigeon lingers in the restaurant area of the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT PHOTO)
others

Flyers complain of pigeons at Chandigarh International Airport

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Say the bird population has gone up in the last two years and the authorities have failed to take any action
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused tied the 61-year-old women’s hands and mouth and tried to rob valuables.
The accused tied the 61-year-old women’s hands and mouth and tried to rob valuables.
others

Dombivli woman nabs phone of robber who attacked her disabled father, helps police trace gang

By Anamika Gharat, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:02 AM IST
anamika
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrest-handcuffs.
Arrest-handcuffs.
others

Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Ambernath police on Sunday booked four thieves for allegedly firing seven bullets at a jewellery shop owner, injuring him and two of his employees in the incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man complains to police over death threats by unknown caller in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Noida: A Greater Noida resident has approached police after he received a call from an unknown number where the caller allegedly threatened to kill him after three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida factory penalised, shut down for using single-use plastic for manufacturing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:38 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority has imposed a penalty against a factory that was allegedly found using banned single use plastics to make glasses, in Sector 63
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida executive’s stolen car recovered, two nabbed

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Noida: The Noida Police on Sunday said they had arrested two persons suspected to be involved in robbing a city resident of his car at gunpoint from near sector 135 on the night of January 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Work on Kondli underpass expedited

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Sunday said that it has expedited work on Kondli underpass to meet a new deadline of April instead of November 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

North MCD to create parking slots for 13000 cars

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes to create space for parking nearly 13,000 cars across at least 20 sites, in a massive ramp up of the infrastructure in north Delhi areas where haphazard parking is one of the major reasons for congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida: Forest officials inspect Okhla Bird Sanctuary for signs of bird flu

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noida: Senior officials of the forest department on Sunday inspected the Okhla Bird Sanctuary to take stock of preparations to deal with possible cases of bird fly and to spot any plausible sign of the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Wrestling matches, bike rally brighten weekend for protesting farmers at UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Setting aside the daily routine of holding demonstrations at UP Gate, protesting farmers on Sunday organised Kisan Kesri Dangal, a mega wrestling event, at the Delhi Meerut Expressway where about 70 young wrestlers from different states, both men and women, participated in 30 freestyle wrestling bouts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s minimum temperature falls two notches, further drop in store

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The minimum temperature started dropping over many parts of northwest India including Delhi on Sunday, following a western disturbance that affected the western Himalayas on January 7 and 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four men arrested after encounter in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Noida The Badalpur police arrested four persons after an encounter Sunday evening who the police said were allegedly planning to execute thefts in warehouses of factories in Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP Gate protest site stays aloof from Covid protocols

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Even as farmers continue to protest against the three new central government farm laws, the Ghaziabad administration is found wanting in terms of Covid-19 testing and surveillance at the UP-Gate site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP holds 450 mohalla sabhas to highlight corruption in MCDs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised public gatherings in 450 locations across the city, highlighting alleged corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP