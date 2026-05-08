Malappuram , Student organisations staged protest marches to a school in Perinthalmanna here on Friday after a 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide, police said. Student outfits protest at school in Malappuram after 14-year-old’s suicide

The protests were held following the death of Tejas P, a native of Perinthalmanna, who was found hanging in his bedroom on the morning of May 2.

The father of the boy has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that teachers at the private management school in Perinthalmanna, where the boy studied, had mentally harassed him over his academic performance.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the boy's father, Hareesh P, alleged that his son was frequently harassed by teachers in front of other students.

"When we wanted to shift him to another school, the teachers there threatened that they would make a red mark on the school transfer certificate, after which he would not get admission to any other educational institution. He was tense, and that is the main reason behind his death," Hareesh alleged.

However, school authorities denied allegations of harassment during the recording of statements by police as part of the investigation into the death, officials said.

On Friday, student organisations including the Students' Federation of India , the Muslim Students Federation and the Fraternity Movement held protest marches to the school demanding action against the teachers concerned.

Police initially blocked activists of the MSF and the Fraternity Movement.

They were later taken into custody and removed from the area, officials said.

SFI activists, who later marched to the school, managed to enter the school compound, police said.

The protesters raised slogans while sitting in front of the school's main entrance, officials added.

Police then detained the SFI activists and removed them from the premises.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed near the school gates in anticipation of more protest marches, police said.

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