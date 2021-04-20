Student wings of political parties join efforts to help the Covid-hit

Lucknow: Student wing of major political parties have started efforts to help people suffering from Covid-19 in the state capital.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed four office bearers to coordinate support measures in Lucknow district on Tuesday.

“We have appointed 30 members in 15 major districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to help people infected with Covid-19. These people will work with young volunteers in the city for arranging help for such people,” said Devesh Sahu, a senior office bearer of ABVP.

“These members will distribute food and other relief items to people in their respective areas,” Sahu said.

Before this the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress Party, appointed 28 people and released their contact details to help people.

“We are in touch with local authorities and have extended support for helping those in need. More than 200 volunteers of NSUI are working in different parts of UP to help those in need. We have also decided to set up open kitchens in Lucknow to distribute free food for marginal people,” Sahu said.

Samajwadi Chhatra Sangh, the student wing of Samajwadi Party (SP) is in touch with students enrolled in various colleges in the state to help anyone in need. All India Student Federation (AISF) members are using social media to help people.

“We have a three-member dedicated team which is scanning social media platform and arranging help for people seeking help. A 20-member team is assisting the online team in arranging help for needy. We are currently active in Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj cities only,” said Sudhir Singh, an office bearer of AISF.